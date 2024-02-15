The government is being deliberate and intentional in addressing unemployment in the country, President William Ruto has said.

He said the affordable housing programme, for example, is labour-intensive and has already employed more than 130,000 Kenyans. By the end of this year, it is estimated that 300,000 young people will be working in various construction sites.

He also cited the ongoing establishment of ICT hubs in each of Kenya’s 1,450 wards, saying hundreds of thousands of digital jobs will be created. The export of Kenyan workforce to countries far and near, and the development of Special Economic Zones and County Aggregation and Industrial Parks are other programmes that will expand opportunities for Kenyans.

“It would be irresponsible for us to spend KSh600 billion a year on the education of our youth without a plan on how to create jobs for them,” he said.

He was speaking at the construction launch of the 220-unit Makenji Affordable Housing Project in Kandara, Murang’a County. The project will create more than 1,600 jobs and expand opportunities for the residents.

President Ruto said the government is keen on enhancing access to water for domestic use, livestock and irrigation which will substantially increase the country’s agricultural productivity.

The President commissioned the Ithanga Water Supply Project that will serve more than 20,000 households in Gatanga Constituency, Murang’a County.

In Maragua, the President also commissioned the Maragua Bulk Water Supply and Irrigation Project that has a daily capacity of 15 million litres. It will guarantee more than 30,000 households of constant water supply.

Later in Othaya, Nyeri County, he launched the Changachicha Irrigation Project which will enhance the production of high-value commercial crops such as onions, tomatoes, carrots and vegetables, among others.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands and Housing) and Zachary Njeru (Water), Murang’a County Governor Irungu Kang’ata, MPs and MCAs.