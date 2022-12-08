The ministry of health on Thursday launched a measles rubella vaccination campaign in the wake of an outbreak reported across six counties.

The ten-day campaign, which will be conducted across seven counties of Marsabit, Wajir, Garissa, Nairobi, Turkana, Mandera and West Pokot, targets to vaccinate 1.2 million children aged between 9 to 59 months.

Speaking in Garissa County during the launch of the campaign, Principal Secretary, State department for medical services engineer Peter Tum who was representing Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, urged the public, parents and guardians to ensure their children receive additional dose of Measles Rubella vaccine during the campaign so that they are protected against the disease and its serious effects.

“Measles is a highly contagious viral disease, which affects mostly children and those below 5 years who are the most at risk of severe disease or even death. The vaccine will protect against Rubella disease which resembles measles.” Observed engineer Tum.

He said the vaccine will be delivered through in-fixed posts and temporary-fixed outreach posts supported by UNHCR, Gavi and UNICEF adding that the government was determined to improve mother and child conditions. He observed that the number of children who die young had reduced due to immunization and improved health services.

“The Ministry of Health, in line with the Afra Bora Mashinani initiative, is keen to ensure that primary health care services reach those who need them in good time. The Ministry is committed to supporting devolution and collaborating with counties to make this a reality.” Noted the PS.

Tum at the same time urged families and communities, county governments, partners and all stakeholders to adhere to public health measures including washing of hands, going for vaccination and maintaining proper sanitation to mitigate the spread of diseases.

“Cholera outbreak has also affected ten (10) counties: Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Uasin-Gishu, Kajiado, Murang’a, Machakos, Garissa , Meru and Nyeri. I take this opportunity to remind us of the measures that we need to put in place including hand washing, proper sanitation and to encourage anyone with persistent diarrhoea to visit the nearest health facility.” Implored Tum.

According to UNICEF Country Representative Anselme Motcho, measles which is one of the worst contagious diseases remain a threat with the risk having increased significantly in the wake of Covid-19 disease and conflicts that have disrupted routine vaccination even as he pledged his organisation’s commitment to support the Kenyan government deliver its health agenda.

While appreciating the ministry of health for its continued support, Garissa governor Nathif Jama said his administration remains committed to improving health outcomes in the county.

The launch of the campaign follows reported measles outbreak in 6 counties of Garissa, Mandera, Marsabit, Nairobi, Turkana and Wajir.

During the ceremony, the Garissa Regional Vaccine Depot, which was destroyed by a fire in 2017, was handed over to the ministry of health following its refurbishment. The Depot serves Mandera, Wajir and Garissa counties.