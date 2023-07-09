Kenya, Republic of Congo and Central African Republic will join forces in the fight against terrorism and insecurity in the continent.

President William Ruto said the three nations are committed to achieving lasting peace and stability in the continent.

He said they will share intelligence and take common positions on international platforms to boost Africa’s peace agenda.

The Head of State said the countries will work closely in combatting radicalisation and violent extremism in order to achieve peace, security and stability.

“Our countries need to work together to find appropriate solutions to the common problems facing global and regional peace and security, ” he said.

He made the remarks on Sunday during a meeting with presidents Faustin-Archange Touadéra (Central African Republic) and Denis Sassou N’Guesso, (Republic of Congo) in Oyo, the Republic of the Congo.

The leaders committed to enhancing bilateral relations between the three nations and foster Intra-Africa trade.

President Ruto said they are keen on exploring emerging and untapped trade opportunities for the benefit of the people.

“This is the time for Africa to trade with itself, and Kenya is keen to collaborate with the Central African Republic and Republic of Congo to realise this noble objective,” he added.