Kenya has received Mpox testing kits and medicines for neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) from the World Health Organization (WHO), USAID, and other health partners. These supplies are set to enhance the country's efforts in combating these health challenges.

During the handover, Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah M. Barasa emphasized the significance of these contributions in addressing the health issues faced by vulnerable communities.

She highlighted the role of mass drug administration (MDA) campaigns in controlling NTDs, such as lymphatic filariasis, soil-transmitted helminths, and schistosomiasis, especially in regions with a high disease burden.

Dr. Barasa expressed gratitude for the support from WHO and its partners, which ensures that essential medicines reach those most in need. The upcoming MDA campaign will specifically target areas with the highest disease prevalence.

She also welcomed USAID’s donation of Mpox testing kits, which will enhance the country’s capacity to detect and respond effectively to cases.

WHO Representative to Kenya, Dr. Abdourahmane Diallo, confirmed the donation of 15,215,000 tablets of NTD medicines valued at USD 1.6 million for this month’s MDA.

He reaffirmed WHO’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s goal of eliminating NTDs, including schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted helminthiases, by 2030.