The Ministry of Health in association with County Governments and Development Partners will carry out a comprehensive Harmonized Health Facility Assessment (HHFA).

The assessment targeting 3,603 health facilities aims to gauge service quality, identify barriers, and assess health worker readiness, adherence to standards, and patient experiences.

Speaking in Machakos when she launched the Quality of Care Training for Research Assistants, Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni noted that the strategic move aligns with Kenya's shift towards preventive healthcare, emphasizing Primary Healthcare strengthening.

"Crucially, it will bridge the gap between investments and quality outcomes, guiding strategic planning for both levels of government." Said the PS.

It is anticipated that the initiative will positively impact the journey towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC).