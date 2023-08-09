Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai appeared before the Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration, and Agriculture on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, presenting a comprehensive strategy to address the growing mental health crisis.
Central to his presentation was a proposal to expand and relocate Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital. The plan involves relocating the facility to a 200-acre site in Ngong, a strategic response to the rising prevalence of mental illness cases.
With a quarter of the population affected by mental health conditions, targeted interventions are urgently needed. Principal Secretary Kimtai highlighted the implications of these conditions, emphasizing their interplay within Kenya's healthcare framework and socio-economic trajectory.
The Principal Secretary emphasized the Kenya Kwanza government's commitment to addressing this challenge. The proposed measures underscore the critical role of robust mental health services in nurturing societal well-being. By advancing these initiatives, the government aims to enhance accessibility to vital mental health services, fostering a resilient societal fabric.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.