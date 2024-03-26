Ministry of Health, Kenya


To strengthen accountability and governance in the State Department for Medical Services, Principal Secretary Mr. Harry Kimtai on March 35, 2024 appeared before the Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Hon. John Mbadi, for the examination of the Auditor General’s report on accounts for the year ended 30th June 2022

 Mr. Kimtai expressed gratitude to the committee for their insights and the opportunity to contribute to the oversight process, aiming to enhance financial management practices in the State Department.

