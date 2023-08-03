On Thursday, the Principal Secretary of Medical Services, Harry Kimtai, attended the consultative engagement with the Senate Standing Committee on Health to discuss NHIF acts and the proposed NHIF regulations of 2023.
The primary objective of these regulations is to promote public institutions and enhance health facilities in the country through the Facilities Improvement Fund (FIF). By allowing health facilities to manage the funds they generate, this move aims to contribute to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).
The implementation of the proposed regulations is expected to reduce the financial burden of healthcare costs on Kenyans, making healthcare more affordable and accessible. Additionally, it seeks to elevate the quality of healthcare services, ensuring higher standards and improved medical care for a broader segment of the population.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.