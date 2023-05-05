President William Ruto has told the new Kenya Coast Guard boss to serve the country with zeal.

He said the Director General Bruno Shioso assumes office at a time when maritime security is gaining currency in the world.

“We must strengthen the country’s ability to protect our territorial waters,” said the President.

He made the remarks on Friday at State House, Nairobi during the swearing-in of Mr Shioso.

“Serve with diligence and observe the Constitution,” the President told him.

The Kenya Coast Guard is charged with the enforcement of law on security, safety and protection of maritime resources within Kenya’s territorial waters.