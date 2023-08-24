The Government will build 10 new markets in Nyandarua County this financial year.

President William Ruto said the development will present to small traders a decent place to conduct their businesses.

“A conducive environment will make entrepreneurs to earn more from their work,” he observed.

He spoke on Thursday in Shamata Town in Ndaragwa Constituency where he commissioned the tarmacking of Maili Kumi – Kariamu, Warukira-Shamata and Mairo Inya – Salama roads.

He pointed out that the upgrading of more than 400 Kilometres of roads in Nyandarua County will guarantee farmers of a rich environment for their fresh produce.

“Upgraded infrastructure means better earnings, more jobs and enhanced growth for our country.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Governor Moses Badilisha and MPs led by their host George Gachagua were present.

The President added that the 50-Kilometre road network will cut transport costs and minimise post-harvest losses.

He said it is the Government’s plan to redeem the glory of agriculture, which for a long time has been Kenya’s economic bedrock.

He announced that more milk coolers will be distributed in the region to guard farmers from losses during market fluctuations.

“We must turn milk farming into a cool business. We will not allow a litre of the product to go below Sh50.”

He said the Government has reduced tax on animal feeds so that the cost of production can go down.

“We also commit to shield our farmers from illegal and unnecessary milk importation.”

Mr Gachagua said the Government will continue creating and expanding economic opportunities for the youth to thrive.