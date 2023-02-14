H.E. President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, CS Health Dr Nakhumicha S. Wafula, Governor Susan Kihika, and Medical Services PS Eng. Peter Tum recently conducted an inspection tour of the ongoing construction of the mother and baby wing at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital. The tour marked a major milestone in the construction of this state-of-the-art facility that will provide top-notch care for mothers and babies in Nakuru and surrounding counties.

The mother and baby wing is a much-needed addition to the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital, which serves a population of over 10 counties. The facility will be a game-changer in reducing mother and child mortality rates in the region and will provide essential services to the community. The outpatient wing will have a capacity to serve over 3,000 people daily, providing efficient and prompt response to population health needs. The specialised outpatient wing at the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital is a crucial step forward in providing efficient healthcare services to the community. With its continuous availability of services, the outpatient wing will play a vital role in ensuring that healthcare services are accessible to all, regardless of location or time.

Investing in healthcare infrastructure is crucial in addressing the health needs of our communities, and the new mother and baby wing at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital is a testament to that commitment. With the support of our leaders, this facility will ensure that mothers and babies receive the care they need, when they need it.

In conclusion, the new mother and baby wing at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital is an exciting development that will have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of mothers and babies in Nakuru and surrounding counties. With the support of our leaders, we look forward to seeing this facility come to fruition and serving the needs of our community.