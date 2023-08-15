In preparation for the upcoming Africa Climate Change Summit/Week, the Ministry of Health is making diligent efforts to guarantee comprehensive health and safety measures for all attending delegates.

The organizers' unwavering commitment to stringent health precautions, swift emergency response, and meticulous public health inspections underscores their determination to create a secure environment for all participants.

Addressing the Diplomatic Corps during an enlightening session in Nairobi, Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, provided insight into the Ministry's detailed preparations. The PS unveiled the deployment of Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances, reinforcing the existing Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances strategically positioned across event locations. This strategic arrangement will ensures prompt medical assistance for delegates in the event of emergencies.

Muthoni also emphasized the considerate placement of health clinics to ensure seamless accessibility for all participants, including those with specific needs. "Both clinics will be fully staffed with Human Resources for Health (HRH) and meticulously stocked with pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical supplies, effectively equipped to address a wide range of health conditions. To bolster emergency readiness, five strategically stationed ambulances will remain on standby throughout the event venue," she confirmed.

The Principal Secretary further highlighted the Ministry's unwavering commitment to maintaining elevated health standards. To this end, dedicated public health teams are prepared to conduct comprehensive inspections of all accommodations and conduct thorough vetting of food vendors catering to delegates. These stringent measures are thoughtfully implemented to ensure unwavering compliance with health standards and proactively address any potential medical concerns.