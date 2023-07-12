The Port Health Division at the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with Global Implementation Solutions (GIS) as the implementing partner of CDC, is undertaking support supervision of selected Points of Entry.
The objective of this initiative is to enhance the modernization of traveler health communication by strengthening the capacity of these entry points.
These assessments play a crucial role in identifying any existing gaps in the implementation of this initiative. By identifying these gaps, the Ministry of Health can develop effective strategies to strengthen the capacity of the Points of Entry.
The ultimate goal is to ensure the implementation of efficient and sustainable health communication using contemporary ICT infrastructure.