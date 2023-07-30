In a bid to accelerate uptake of innovative diagnostic and treatment solutions and improving access to TB services, The Ministry of Health has partnered with USAID and Stop TB Partnership to rollout newer diagnostic equipment valued at 3M USD.

The equipment including 78 Truenant equipment and 8 digital chest X-ray were distributed across the 47 Counties on need basis.

Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has met representatives from Stop TB Partnership to review progress made towards TB elimination in the country. The meeting also explored further partnerships to build on the gains. She welcomed their planned support on Advocacy and communication towards mobilization of more resources for TB.

The PS said that the Government is committed to end TB in Kenya. "We will deploy the Primary Health Care (PHC) model to enhance TB screening and care across all health service delivery points." She said.