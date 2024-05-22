The Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Harry K. Kimtai, today officially launched the National Health Accounts Estimates Report for the fiscal years 2019/20 to 2021/22.

The event underscored the government's dedication to enhancing health services and ensuring equitable healthcare access for all Kenyans.

In his address, Kimtai stressed that health is a fundamental right enshrined in the Kenyan Constitution, ensuring every citizen the right to the highest attainable standard of health. He reiterated the Ministry of Health's commitment to implementing policies and measures to progressively achieve these rights.

The Principal Secretary highlighted significant progress made under the Vision 2030 initiative, particularly in improving healthcare quality and accessibility. He pointed out several achievements, including free treatment for HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis patients, which have contributed to a reduction in child and maternal mortality rates.

Despite these successes, Kimtai acknowledged ongoing challenges in the health sector, such as inequitable access to services, inadequate financing, and a shortage of skilled health workers.

He emphasized the need for continued efforts to address both communicable and non-communicable diseases, which place a substantial burden on the health system.

Kimtai also discussed the government's Bottom Up Transformation Agenda (BETA) aimed at achieving universal health coverage (UHC).

The Ministry has initiated reforms focused on human resources for health, health products and technologies, integrated health information systems, and healthcare financing.

The launch of the National Health Accounts Estimates Report provides valuable data for benchmarking, accountability, and evidence-based policymaking. It will aid in resource mobilization, service utilization, and fund allocation, contributing to better health outcomes for the population.

Kimtai expressed gratitude to development partners, including WHO, USAID, and JICA, for their support in the NHA estimation process. He urged the involved teams to ensure the data collected is accurate and credible to facilitate effective health planning and policy formulation.