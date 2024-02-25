Kenya has unveiled a comprehensive Commitment Plan aimed at eradicating the 'Triple Threat' of new HIV infections, gender-based violence (GBV), and teenage pregnancy by the year 2027.

At the conclusion of the Women Leadership Summit in Bungoma, Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula announced the government's resolve to equip technical personnel and administrative officers with the necessary skills and information to combat these pressing challenges effectively.

"This Commitment Plan is a crucial step towards empowering our adolescents and young people while safeguarding them from inequalities and health vulnerabilities," stated CS Nakhumicha.

She emphasized the utilization of technology, intending to collaborate with ICT counterpart Eliud Owalo to explore ways of recording perpetrators of sexual violence.

The National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC) underscored the urgency of addressing the 'Triple Threat,' noting its detrimental impact on efforts to end the HIV pandemic in Kenya. NSDCC identified sexually gender-based violence and teenage pregnancy as indicators of heightened HIV infection risks.

Kenya's commitments under the ICPD25 include enhancing the health standards of adolescents and youth by comprehensively addressing the 'Triple Threat.' Through collective action and unwavering commitment, Kenya aims to pave the way for a healthier, safer, and more empowered future for all.