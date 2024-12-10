Kenya is hosting the 55th UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) meeting from December 10th to 12th, 2024. This marks the first time in 18 years that the meeting is being held in Africa, with Lusaka having hosted it last in 2006.
Africa, being the continent most affected by the HIV epidemic, makes this gathering a pivotal moment for advancing global strategies in combating HIV/AIDS.
The meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, brings together key global stakeholders. Among them are Cabinet Secretary for Health, Dr. Deborah Barasa, and leaders from UNAIDS, civil society, and development partners, all committed to driving impactful solutions to address the HIV epidemic.
This milestone event underscores Kenya's leadership in the global HIV response and its commitment to achieving an AIDS-free generation.