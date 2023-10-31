Kenya will escalate its relations with the United Kingdom to boost trade and investments.

President William Ruto said the two countries share rich, steady and historical ties, which must be explored for their shared interests.

He noted that Kenya and the UK are keen on working together to broaden their cooperation in strategic areas.

These, he noted, include defence and security, education, environmental conservation and climate change.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a tête-à-tête with His Majesty King Charles III at State House, Nairobi.

Earlier, in the company of First Lady Rachel Ruto, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and other leaders, the President welcomed Their Majesties as they began their tour of Kenya.

The President told the King that he is not a stranger to Kenya, having visited in 1971, 1977, 1978 and 1987.

However, this is His Majesty’s first visit to a Commonwealth nation as King.

It is Kenya where Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began, having acceded to the throne in February 1952.

“We appreciate the efforts you have made to establish, maintain and grow your connection with us,” explained the President.

The Royal Family, in a statement, noted that the visit is nostalgic and seeks to celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries.

At the Uhuru Gardens, His Majesty paid his respects to Kenya’s fallen heroes by laying a wreath at a tomb.