In a meeting with the Ministry of Health's top management, Health Cabinet Secretary Dr. Debora Mlongi Barasa reaffirmed her dedication to advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC), building on the progress initiated by her predecessor, Nakhumicha S. Wafula.

Dr. Mlongo, accompanied by Principal Secretaries Mr. Harry Kimtai (Medical Services), Ms. Mary Muthoni Muriuki (Public Health and Professional Standards), and Director General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth expressed her commitment to working with technical and support teams to achieve the President’s UHC vision.

The CS emphasized the need to strengthen community programs and ensure the availability of essential health commodities, particularly maternal and child health services, to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all Kenyans.

“It’s time to deliver, and we must ensure that every Kenyan has access to affordable healthcare,” she affirmed, noting that the necessary resources are in place.The CS highlighted the critical role of stakeholder collaboration, stressing that solutions must be community-driven.

Dr. Mlongo also called for improved communication with the public through all channels, and emphasized the importance of sharing best practices, recognizing Kenya’s strong performance in UHC within Africa.