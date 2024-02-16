Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula appeared before the Parliamentary Health Committee chaired by Dr. Robert Pukose on Thursday to address concerns about corruption at NHIF.

Accompanied by Medical Services PS Mr. Harry Kimtai, NHIF CEO Elijah Wachira, and Ministry of Health staff, CS Nakhumicha acknowledged systemic issues and initiated an internal investigation. Disciplinary action will be taken against those found culpable once the audit report is submitted.

During his presentation, Wachira highlighted concerns at Beirut Pharmacy and Medical Centre, citing discrepancies in patient records and contractual compliance. He clarified that the audit was prompted by notifications of enhanced surgeries, not media exposure.

Dr. Pukose granted the NHIF internal investigation team one week to release the names of officers responsible for authorizing a fraudulent payment of Kshs 15M to Beirut Hospital.

The committee conducted spot checks in hospitals nationwide to assess the extent of corruption within NHIF. Their aim is to create a clean environment ahead of the transition to SHIF (Social Health Insurance Fund), ensuring accountability for those involved in malpractices.