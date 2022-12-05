Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has pledged to spearhead a people-centered approach to healthcare delivery in the country.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with all staff at the ministry, the health CS said there was need for a balanced, holistic and people-centered approach in the management of services if the country is to realize its healthcare agenda.

“I urge you to be customer focused, faithfully observe respective professional codes of conduct and adhere to all government directives and regulations,” she challenged members of staff.

The health CS committed to streamline operations at the ministry to harmonize them with the government’s health agenda even as she pledged to look into the grievances of staff.

“The issues raised including that of human resource are not matters we can’t surmount. The issues will be addressed progressively.” Pledged Nakhumicha.

She said the ministry is in the process of aligning its operations with the Executive order 01 of 2022 that defines the functions of the ministry of health.

Present during the meeting was principal secretary state department for medical services Engineer Peter Tum, state department for health standards and professional management principal secretary Dr. Josephine Mburu, acting director general for health Dr. Patrick Amoth and head of the various directorates at the ministry of health