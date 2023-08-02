Ministry of Health, Kenya


In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week 2023, the Ministry of Health's division of Nutrition and Dietetics Services today conducted a sensitization program aimed at all government ministries. The central focus of the program was to tackle the vital issue of workplace support for breastfeeding parents.

During the meeting, the main objective was to raise awareness among all government ministries about the significance of providing workplace support to breastfeeding parents.

Additionally, the participants discussed potential strategies and plans for the effective implementation of support measures. This initiative highlights the ministry's commitment to promoting a supportive and inclusive environment for working parents, ultimately benefiting the well-being of both parents and their children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.