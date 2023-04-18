Ministry of Health, Kenya


Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards Dr. Josephine Mburu has told had a meeting with Country Director PROPEL Kenya, Dr. David Khaoya. They explored areas of cooperation in Health. The PS called for support in actualizing the State Departments Strategic Plan 2023/27. She said the State Department will work closely with development partners to strengthen Primary Health Care systems as a key driver for UHC. She said is keen to develop a Monitoring and evaluation framework to help in measuring investment outcomes to ensure targeted interventions.

Propel is funded by USAID with focus areas of Health Financing, Primary health care, Capacity building, Monitoring and Evaluation. The Project mainly targets HIV, Malaria and TB disease areas.

