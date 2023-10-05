Midwives have long been the guardians of life's journey. The government recognizes their pivotal role in achieving Universal Health Coverage and is committed to supporting and empowering them through ongoing investments and policy reforms. The Ministry of Health's successful midwife training programs have led to a surge in registered midwives nationwide.

In Mombasa, the Midwifery Association of Kenya's Annual Scientific Conference is underway, centered around the theme "Transforming Midwifery: Evidence to Reality." This theme underscores the profound importance of their work.

Globally, the World Health Organization estimates there are 27 million highly trained midwives. In Kenya, they constitute a significant part of the healthcare workforce, contributing to over 80% of health indicators. Their impact is evident in the substantial reduction of child mortality rates, from 76.5 deaths per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 30.63 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022.

This conference brings together national and county government representatives, fostering diverse perspectives and experience sharing, enriching collective knowledge and inclusivity.