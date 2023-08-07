Health officials and policymakers from 16 countries in East and Southern Africa have converged in Nairobi for a crucial regional meeting tackling the urgent issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The "Regional Meeting to Review Antimicrobial Stewardship Guidelines and Implementation of AMR Surveillance," that started today and ends on 12th August 2023, aims to devise collaborative strategies and a unified approach to combat the growing threat of AMR and safeguard public health.

In her opening remarks, Cabinet Secretary of Health, Nakumicha S. Wafula, emphasized the urgency of collective efforts to address AMR. Acknowledging the grave global threat posed by AMR, East and Southern African nations have recognized the pressing nature of the issue within the region.

The CS advocated for a comprehensive One-Health Approach, integrating efforts across human health, animal health, and the environment, to prevent the emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance while promoting responsible use of antibiotics.

Furthermore, the Cabinet Secretary stressed the importance of continued collaboration with international partners and the global community to effectively combat this global crisis.

Expressing gratitude to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the East, Central, and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) for organizing the workshop, the Cabinet Secretary also highlighted its significance in confronting AMR collectively.

The regional meeting served as a vital platform for knowledge exchange, best practices sharing, and capacity building.