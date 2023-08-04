On August 2, 2023, diplomats of the Embassy of Ukraine visited Kakuma refugee camp in the Turkana county, Republic of Kenya. The Kakuma camp, which was founded in 1992, is one of the largest in Kenya – about 300,000 citizens from different African countries have received temporary shelter there. The functioning of the camp largely depends on the support of the World Food Program and assistance from various donor-states, including Ukraine.

Ukrainian diplomats met with the leaders of Turkana West cub-county had an opportunity to visit food storage and distribution centers. The key element of the refugees' "food basket" is wheat, which was provided by the Government of Ukraine as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Appropriate shipment of the 25 thousand tons of wheat was delivered to Kenya on March 20, 2023.

During the meeting with Ukrainian representatives residents of the camp expressed their sincere gratitude for the help provided by the people of Ukraine, which suffer from war unleashed by Russian aggressor. They also voiced their hope that peace will return to Ukraine in the nearest future. The wheat provided under “Grain from Ukraine” program sustains proper ration and secures life of dignity for the inhabitants of Kakuma camp for 4 consecutive months.