U.S. Department of State


The United States commends the Government of Kenya for responding to Haiti’s call and for considering to serve as the lead nation for a multinational force in Haiti to assist in addressing insecurity caused by gang violence. The United States looks forward to working with partners of Haiti to advance this process successfully, including through a UN Security Council Resolution authorizing a multinational force to Haiti.

Our support for the people of Haiti remains unwavering.

The United States calls on Haitian stakeholders to take steps urgently to expand political consensus and restore democratic order, consistent with the Inter-American Democratic Charter.  We reaffirm our gratitude to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), its Eminent Persons Group, and the Organization of American States through its Haiti Working Group chaired by Trinidad and Tobago, for their vital support of these efforts. 

