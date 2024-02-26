Ministry of Health, Kenya


Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has  called for action against alcohol and drug abuse in Kenya. With alarming statistics highlighting the issue at the Coast region, he urged Coastal leaders to allocate alcohol revenue for combating the problem. 

At a conference in Ending  outlawed, toxic drink, drugs and substance abuse in Mombasa, the DP emphasized the necessity for legal frameworks in the counties and multi-agency collaboration to enforce regulations on substance abuse.

The Ministry of Health pledges to expand addiction treatment services and ensure accessibility as part of broader health coverage initiatives.

