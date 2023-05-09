Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha S. Wafula has been named among the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) in the Health and Wellness edition for her outstanding efforts in improving healthcare in Kenya. MIPAD is a global initiative that recognizes people of African descent who are making a positive impact on their communities and the world.

The announcement of the Global lists was made by MIPAD CEO Kamil Olufowobi on May 1, with the recognition of CS Nakhumicha’s contribution to healthcare in Kenya being a significant milestone and a testament to the Kenyan government’s commitment to providing quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare to its citizens.

CS Nakhumicha’s leadership has resulted in significant improvements in maternal and child health, disease control, and the provision of essential medicines and supplies. Her tireless efforts to improve healthcare in Kenya have not gone unnoticed, and her recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in Health and Wellness is well-deserved.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, CS Nakhumicha stated, “I am honored to be named among the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in Health and Wellness. This recognition is not only a personal achievement but a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the Ministry of Health team in providing quality healthcare services to Kenyans. We will continue to work tirelessly to improve healthcare in Kenya and ensure that every Kenyan has access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

This recognition is a significant achievement for the Ministry of Health and the Kenyan government’s efforts in improving healthcare. It serves as an inspiration to other healthcare leaders in Kenya and worldwide, demonstrating that with dedication and hard work, positive change can be created, and lives can be impacted positively.