, Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa welcomed Hon. Ruth Odinga, who paid a courtesy visit to discuss the strategic positioning of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH). As a Level 6 facility, JOOTRH plays a critical role not only in Kisumu but across the entire Lake Region Economic Bloc, and both leaders emphasized the urgency of expediting its full transition.
Their conversation also addressed the health challenges facing women in Kisumu County, particularly during the rainy season. Increased incidences of malaria, diarrhea, and other waterborne diseases, coupled with the disruption of maternal and child health services, threaten to reverse gains in immunization and public health delivery.
They affirmed their shared commitment to improving disaster preparedness and emergency response to safeguard communities from the growing impacts of extreme weather.
The Ministry of Health remains focused on building a resilient and equitable health system for all.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.