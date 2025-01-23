On 22 January, Ambassador Guo Haiyan attended the “Henan (China) Spring Festival Overseas Gala: Africa Tour”, which was co-organized by relevant departments of the People’s Government of Henan Province and Henan Chamber of Commerce in Kenya. Mme. Rebecca Miano, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, among more than 700 people both from Chinese community and local Chinese culture lovers attended this function.

Ambassador Guo highly appreciated this event, as in her view, the performances from Henan art delegation which included world renowned Chinese intangible cultural heritage such as Henan Opera, Shaolin Kung Fu (Martial Arts) as well as performances from local Confucius Institute not only brought the warmth and best wishes from the motherland to overseas Chinese, but also provided a good platform for Kenyan friends to better understand and appreciate Chinese culture. It was a grand feast of cultural exchange as well as a dialogue between different civilizations. While applauded local Chinese for arranging this event and contributing in promoting bilateral cooperation and friendship, the Embassy reassured its readiness to work harder to provide better services to the local Chinese community in Kenya.

Mme. Miano considered highly of the extensive and profound Chinese culture as well as the fruitful results yielded due to the people-to-people links between China and Kenya. She encouraged more Chinese tourists to come and experience the charm of Kenya thus to build a even more solid foundation for the friendship and win-win cooperation between the two countries.