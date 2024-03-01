The new contingent commander of Kenyan troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Brig. Seif Salim Rashid, has officially assumed duty taking over from Brig. William Kamoiro.

During the handover ceremony at ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Headquarters in Dhobley, Brig. Kamoiro, who has completed his tour of duty, commended troops for their efforts in countering Al Shabaab and other illegal armed groups within the Area of Responsibility.

“During my tenure as the commander of Sector Two, we have operated within the ATMIS mandate in line with the Somali Transition Plan (STP),” said Brig. Kamoiro on Tuesday.

He highlighted the successful pacification of the Jubaland area and the protection of civilian population as one of the major achievements during his tenure.

“KDF ATMIS troops and Somali Security Forces (SSF) have pacified Jubaland area under our control and protected the civilian populations. This is through conduct of operations to disrupt and degrade Al-Shabaab capability with our partners in the theatre,” he added.

The outgoing commander also praised ATMIS KDF troops for their support of Somali-led transition process including capacity building and integration of SSF.

“We have supported the capacity building and integration of SSF by conducting training, mentorship through planning and joint operation as well as providing operation support and strategic advice to SSF,” he observed.

On his part, Brig. Seif, reiterated his commitment to upholding the legacy of his predecessor.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the Mission objectives outlined by the African Union and the international community and primarily the people of Somalia, whom we are entrusted to protect,” stated Brig. Seif.

He urged troops to remain vigilant, considering the evolving security challenges and echoed the call by the Kenya Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Francis Ogola, for unity and determination in restoring regional peace and stability.