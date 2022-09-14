Following its successful participation at the 2021 edition of African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWweek.com/), Canadian-based exploration and production company, Kariya Energy, will be returning as a bronze sponsor to this year’s edition of Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, which will take place from October 18-21 in Cape Town. For its part, Kariya Energy has made significant progress to drive upstream and midstream activities across Africa’s oil and gas sector, addressing growing energy poverty through the development of key assets. During AEW 2022, Kariya Energy will lead discussions on this very topic, making a case for oil and gas investment and developments in 2022 and beyond.

While oil and gas exploration and production continue to decline in Africa due to inadequate upstream investments, the commitment by Kariya Energy to take over marginal fields and residual reserves from international oil companies as they diversify portfolios is a step in the right direction towards optimizing the development, exploitation and monetization of Africa’s oil and gas resources to drive socioeconomic growth. Kariya Energy’s strategy to expand its footprint across Africa by launching operations and acquiring assets in Angola, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria and South Africa presents a big opportunity for Africa to expand its upstream market.

Additionally, with the demand for low-emission-natural gas increasing both at continental and international scale – as regions such as Europe seek improved energy ties with Africa as they diversify their gas supply away from Russia – the ability of Kariya Energy to fast-track liquefied natural gas (LNG) development for both domestic use and exports presents an opportunity for Africa to grow its gas market. In this regard, Kariya Energy represents a sound solution for Africa to exploit LNG to accelerate electrification progress, drive industrial growth while reducing its carbon footprint and positioning itself as a global energy hub.

As a bronze sponsor, Kariya Energy will participate in high-level and critical panel discussions, networking forums and meetings, shaping discussions around the energy transition and related challenges and opportunities for African oil and gas. With Africa targeting the maximization of the continent’s estimated 125.3 billion barrels of crude oil and 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to provide its 600 million people living in energy poverty with access to reliable and affordable energy, the operations and technologies provided by companies such as Kariya Energy are vital.

“With both the energy transition and digital transformation of energy operations taking center stage, companies such as Kariya Energy, with their innovative digital technology, offer an opportunity for Africa to fast track and modernize oil and gas operations, thereby ensuring the rapid development of assets that will help make energy poverty history by 2030. The Chamber is honored to have Kariya Energy join this year’s edition of AEW as a bronze sponsor. During AEW 2022, dialogue around the role technology plays in boosting Africa’s hydrocarbons sector will be a hot topic, with both continental and international energy stakeholders driving discussions,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Under the theme ‘Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment,’ AEW 2022 will host Kariya Energy in various forums and panel discussions, where the company will discuss the challenges faced by the continent’s upstream and overall hydrocarbons sector whilst presenting solutions to boost the market.

