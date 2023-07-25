A photography exhibition was organized for the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day with the support of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).
To create awareness for the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, a photography exhibition was organized in Yaoundé, the capital city of Cameroon.
The exhibition, which was held in the Yaoundé Central Mosque courtyard by TİKA and featured photographs about the night of July 15, drew great attention.
At the end of the program, where the Quran was recited and prayers were made for the martyrs of July 15, food was served for the mosque community.