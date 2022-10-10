With Africa looking at scaling-up investment to maximize the diversification of its energy mix for energy security and affordability, improved cooperation with both local and international energy companies, government institutions and investment parastatals is critical. The African Energy Chamber (AEC), as the voice of the African energy sector, is committed to connecting African energy stakeholders, policymakers, investors and global partners to discuss investment trends across the continent’s energy industry.

In this regard, the AEC is proud to announce that Swiss-based global private banking corporation, Julius Baer, will be sponsoring refreshments for industry executives participating in a golf tournament scheduled to take place after the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town.

Representing one of Africa’s fastest growing private investment managers and financiers, the participation of Julius Baer at AEW 2022’s golf tournament as a sponsor will be critical for shaping dialogue around investment opportunities across the continent’s entire energy value chain.

Scheduled to take place at Steenberg Golf Club, the golf tournament at AEW 2022 provides a platform for CEOs and executives of global majors, independents, national oil companies and private sector corporations, as well as ministers and senior government officials from across the world to connect, network and discuss the future of African energy.

With a lack of investment limiting the optimal exploration and production of the continent’s vast yet untapped hydrocarbon resources as well as the development and exploitation of key resources such as renewables, the golf tournament at AEW 2022 provides an ideal platform for industry stakeholders to discuss the best financial solutions for fast-tracking and maximizing the continent’s energy developments in pursuit of making energy poverty history by 2030.

With Julius Baer eyeing to expand its presence across Africa’s high potential energy sector – having made senior appointments to reinforce its growth across sub-regions in August 2022 – the golf tournament at AEW 2022 presents an opportunity for the company to network with African stakeholders, promote its innovative financing and investment management solutions and kickstart its continental and industry expansion alongside key industry players and financiers.

“The Chamber is honored to be hosting Julius Baer as a sponsor for refreshments at the golf tournament at AEW 2022. With the energy transition and various geopolitical and energy market trends disrupting the flow of investments across the African energy sector, we believe companies such as Julius Baer will be crucial for helping the continent identify opportunities and translate them into tangible investment deals. We see companies such as Julius Baer and platforms such as the golf tournament at AEW 2022 driving more oil and gas deals and triggering newfound growth across the African energy market,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the AEC.

