The United States Embassy in Mozambique awarded, this Tuesday, the 2024 U.S. Embassy Woman of Courage Award to lawyer, human rights defender focusing on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) since 2001, and social activist Júlia Wachave for her work in protecting and advocating for the rights of women and girls in Cabo Delgado. During the award ceremony, the U.S. Ambassador to Mozambique, Peter H. Vrooman, with a voice filled with admiration, detailed Wachave’s incredible journey and the role she has played in raising awareness about the challenges women face in that province. ” Courageously, she has overcome serious threats to her life,” he noted, “promoting and protecting the human rights of hundreds of thousands of women and girls from Cabo Delgado. Her dedication has helped create a safer and more hopeful future for some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.”

In turn, upon receiving the award, Julia Wachave spoke about the achievements made throughout her career, leaving an emotional message of thanks and recognition, “First and foremost, to share this award with my mother. I have been working in Cabo Delgado for more than 14 years, and during these years today we have witnessed harsh realities. We work to now have strategies, policies, and change the lives of many women,” shared Wachave. “Every woman who comes into the world comes to fulfill her dreams with her rights. So, we cannot take away a woman’s dream!” said Wachave.

Currently, Júlia Wachave is the Executive Director of the Association for the Protection of Women and Girls (PROMURA) in Cabo Delgado and was formerly the provincial coordinator of Cabo Delgado for the Mozambique Human Rights Defenders Network. Wachave has been at the forefront of providing assistance to internally displaced women in the northern districts of Cabo Delgado. In partnership with UN Women, Provincial Social Services, and other partners, she provided a first response to women in transit centers with dignity kits. She participated in various forums held at the central level to report on the critical situation of women and girls displaced by the conflict in Cabo Delgado. This award is not just a recognition of Júlia’s courage and resilience; it is a beacon of hope for all women and girls in Cabo Delgado and a powerful reminder of the transformative impact one person can have. Júlia Wachave’s story is a call to action, a cry for justice, and an anthem of hope for future generations.