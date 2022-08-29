Africa’s oil and gas resources will continue to play a key role in making energy poverty history by 2030, with the resources themselves offering the solution to long-term socioeconomic growth on the back of improved access to electricity and revamped industrialization. As such, the continent’s premier event for the oil and gas industry, African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com) – taking place from October 18-21, 2022 in Cape Town – serves as the official platform for new deals to be signed, partnerships formed and investment commitments secured, with a suite of stakeholders coming to discuss the future of African energy. Joining these stakeholders, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) is proud to announce that Jude Kearney, former United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Services Industries and Trade Finance, will attend the conference in October to lead discussions and drive deals.

Kearney, a pioneer in the energy investment landscape, is committed to advising both public and private sector clients with respect to African-based transactions. Recognizing the role oil and gas continues to play in industrializing Africa, accelerating socioeconomic growth while unlocking a new era of improved energy access and security, Kearney works directly with U.S. clients within the energy, telecommunications, infrastructure and finance fields, providing counsel on commercial relationships and strengthening business by U.S. companies in Africa. With the pursuit for enhanced foreign investment increasing rapidly in Africa, stakeholders such as Kearney will be key for unlocking a new era of hydrocarbon financing in a post-COVID-19, energy transition context.

Backed by a wealth of experience in the oil and gas, project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and privatization landscape, Kearney is well positioned to not only lead discussions regarding foreign investment and doing business in Africa, but represents the ideal facilitator of new oil and gas deals that are set to be brought to the table during AEW 2022. For his part, and based in the U.S., Kearney’s expertise on African markets will be critical for both U.S. and African stakeholders coming to AEW 2022 to sign deals and drive new developments in Africa.

“The chamber is proud to have Jude Kearney confirm his attendance and participation at AEW 2022 – the biggest energy event taking place in Africa in 2022. As a lawyer with a commitment to making energy poverty history in Africa, insight from Kearney will be key for unlocking new investment, strengthening U.S.-Africa partnerships and laying the foundation for accelerated oil and gas developments in Africa. We look forward to the discussions that will be led by Kearney during AEW 2022 and urge current and potential delegates to seize this opportunity to network with an industry pioneer such as Kearney,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

For African stakeholders looking at expanding their networks internationally, partnering with U.S. investors and companies, and improving foreign investment in emerging project developments, engaging and gaining insight from speakers such as Kearney will help usher in a new era of collaboration and business. Meanwhile, for U.S. companies interested in expanding their footprints in Africa, capitalizing on new opportunities emerging across the continent’s oil and gas landscape, Kearney serves as the ideal facilitator and advisor for African-based transactions. As such, during AEW 2022, Kearney will lead discussions, participate in investor forums and help drive the narrative that oil and gas will have a specific role to play in Africa’s energy future.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.