A strong legal and regulatory landscape with competitive fiscal terms represents the key to unlocking new project investment in Africa, with a view to boosting transparency, refining local content laws and incentivizing private sector participation. Shedding light on effective project finance and development strategies, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to confirm Jude Kearney, Managing Partner at ASAFO&CO. and Chairman of the sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee for the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM), as a keynote speaker at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, taking place on October 16-20 in Cape Town.

With over 25 years of experience advising clients in the development and financing of petroleum, electric power and broad-based infrastructure projects in Africa, Kearney is committed to driving energy sector-led growth across the continent and strengthening US-Africa trade and investment relations. As Managing Partner at ASAFO&CO U.S. – an international law firm focusing on complex projects and transactions on the African continent – Kearney offers expert advice and project consultancy regarding infrastructure development, the extractive industries, development and management of power plants, mergers and acquisitions, project finance and international dispute resolution. As Chairman of the sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee for EXIM, Kearney advises on productive trade finance strategies in relation to the Bank’s African portfolio, as well as served as the former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Services Industries and Trade Finance.

AEW 2023 serves as the premier platform for new deals to be signed, partnerships formed and investment commitments secured, with a view to attracting increased FDI from investors, multilaterals and export credit agencies across Africa’s energy and infrastructure industries. As a result, high-level discussions will explore the efficacy of Africa’s current regulatory framework in attracting and leveraging FDI flows, as well as the role of local and regional financiers in driving Africa’s energy growth forward.

“We are proud to welcome Jude Kearney to an impressive line-up of confirmed speakers at AEW 2023, serving as Africa’s leading event for the African energy sector. Over his 25+ year career in law and advisory services, Jude has demonstrated a resolute commitment to accelerating energy and infrastructure development across the continent, as well as forging new US-Africa partnerships and strengthening bilateral relations. Discussions led by Jude and others at AEW 2023 will provide unparalleled insights into optimizing project development plans and driving deals forward,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

AEW 2023 is set to help African energy stakeholders grow their networks, attract FDI to emerging project developments and usher in a new era of energy collaboration, while enabling international companies to enter and expand their footprints in Africa. With trade and investment opportunities across the continent’s oil, natural gas, power, renewables and critical minerals horizons, esteemed speakers like Kearney will serve to facilitate discussion, share insights, engage investors and cement the narrative of Africa as a global energy hotspot.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW is the AEC’s annual energy event uniting African governments and policymakers with global investors and project developers. Taking place under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030, AEW represents the biggest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent and the official deal-signing platform for Africa’s energy sector. For more information about speaker, sponsorship or partnership opportunities, visit www.AECWeek.com.