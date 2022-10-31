Journalists working in the federal member states of Puntland and Galmudug have endorsed the National Action Plan on the safety of journalists, adopted last month, and called for its speedy implementation, to enhance the safety of journalists in the region.

The document was endorsed at a two-day consultative forum in Galkayo, Mudug region, organised by the National Union for Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) to discuss ways to ensure a safe working environment for journalists. ATMIS provided support to the NUSOJ for the Action Plan.

“The forum unanimously endorsed the National Action Plan (NAP), noting that there is need for its urgent implementation,” NUSOJ Secretary General, Omar Faruk Osman noted. “ NAP is by journalists, for journalists and about journalists”.

“This is the first ever Somali-led and Somali-owned, journalist centred initiative aimed at addressing the safety crisis facing the journalism profession in Somalia. We now want words to be translated into action to ensure the safety of our journalists” said Osman.

The forum supported by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), brought together 47 journalists from various media houses in the two federal member states to discuss mechanisms to enhance the safety of journalists.

Adopted at a similar forum in Mogadishu in September, the National Action Plan seeks to strengthen the protection and safety of journalists and to curb all manner of violations against journalists in the workplace.

In his opening remarks, the Vice President of NUSOJ, Burhan Abdullahi Hashi, noted that the forum was held in the run-up to the International Day to end impunity for crimes against journalists and is also in line with the African Union initiative of “Silencing the Guns”, a political commitment by member states of the African Union to eradicate underlying triggers of conflict.

“Creating a safe environment for journalists in Mudug is paramount for the union and needs concerted efforts by the local authorities, journalists and other partners to ensure the security and safety of journalists,” Burhan noted.

The Mayor of Galkayo, Hassan Mohamed Jama, a former journalist himself, stressed that the safety of journalists is critical for peace in the region and pledged to work with journalists in both federal Member States to improve the safety of journalists.

The NUSOJ noted that there is need to develop a multifaceted approach to ensure the protection and safety of journalists.

“Journalists can only contribute to national stabilisation and peacebuilding if they are safe and operate in a conducive work environment. Without peace for journalists, there can be no peace for Somalia and Somalis.” Osman explained.

At the forum, participants discussed the safety and security situation for journalists in the Puntland and Galmudug States, particularly in Mudug region.

The discussions focused on the protection of journalists, Gender Based Violence and the safety of women in journalism, African Union and national legal Instruments relating to the protection of journalists and curbing impunity, and digital security for journalists.

According to recent statistics by NUSOJ, Galkayo is the second most dangerous place for journalists in Somalia.