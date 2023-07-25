Candid discussions and intellectual debates characterized a day-long activity hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Bor.

The UN Peacekeeping mission brought together 17 Jonglei-based media persons to discuss basic principles of journalism such as ensuring gender sensitivity in reporting; guarding against hate speech; promoting human rights; and the role of reporters in conflict resolution and peace building.

“This has been a very interesting morning meeting with my fellow journalists and discussing our role in building peace,” remarked Monica Yom Bullen, a journalist.

Majok Guet Kuol, Chair of the Jonglei chapter of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS), agreed.

“As journalists, we are uniquely positioned to ensure positive change and development in our country. We must all aspire to contribute to changing negative attitudes and behaviors among communities so that durable peace can prevail,” he stated.

With the world’s youngest nation gearing up to conduct free, fair and credible elections, state authorities urged participants to prioritize peace-focused reportage and strengthen the social fabric.

“We are at a critical juncture in our history as a nation and I call on the media to be professional and ethical. Remember that your work can unite or divide people. Let nothing undermine peace and security in South Sudan,” averred Acting Governor of Jonglei, John Samuel Manyuon.

The final word at the day-long event, held under the theme, ‘Peace Begins with Me’ came from the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Head of Field Office, Geetha Pious.

“The attainment of lasting peace is a collective responsibility. Be ambassadors of peace and effectively discharge your role, fostering a culture of justice and accountability,” she averred.