President Joko Widodo has begun a working visit to four African countries, his first working visit to the continent while serving as president. President Jokowi's working visit will take him to Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, and South Africa. In his first destination in Kenya, President Jokowi met the President of Republic Kenya, William Ruto (20/8).

President Jokowi stated Indonesia and Africa have a long historic relationship because Indonesia was the initiator and host of the Asian African Conference in 1955. Furthermore, Indonesia also had a big role in establishing the Non-Aligned Movement.

"It is this Bandung spirit that I will bring with me on a visit to Africa by strengthening solidarity and cooperation among the Global South countries," said Jokowi.

President Jokowi also conveyed that Kenya and Tanzania opened their embassies in Jakarta last year. It was the commitment of those two countries to keep strengthening cooperation with Indonesia. Meanwhile, Mozambique was the first African country to have a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with Indonesia. His visit to South Africa, continued the President, was to fulfil an invitation to attend the Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) Summit 2023.

"Of course, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit there will be various bilateral meetings with other heads of state," he added.

The President and his entourage are scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on August 25th. Accompanying the President during his statement were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister for Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, and Governor of North Sumatra Edy Rahmayadi.