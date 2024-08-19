“We started today with a moment of silence in recognition of World Humanitarian Day.

We aspire to honor the commitment of humanitarian workers who have fallen in the line of work through our continued efforts together in Switzerland to reopen all major arteries for food and medicine to reach the millions of people starving and facing acute hunger inside Sudan.

Since April 2023, at least 22 aid workers have been killed while on duty in Sudan, and at least 34 have been wounded or injured.

This is unacceptable.

We stand in solidarity with all Sudanese and international humanitarian workers in Sudan who have been working tirelessly each day to serve people in need across the country, often facing immense risks to do so.

We urgently call on the parties to this horrifying war to protect civilians and aid workers and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, which they have reaffirmed in the Jeddah Declaration.

We, here gathered, are committed to “Act For Humanity” and call on the parties to this conflict to do the same.”