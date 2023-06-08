U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia


Today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United States Agency for International Development announced their commitment to addressing deeply concerning revelations of food aid diversion in Ethiopia. 

The two governments are conducting investigations so that the perpetrators of such diversion are held to account. The two governments commit to collaborate toward an efficient aid distribution system in Ethiopia, which would safeguard assistance from diversion. 

The United States and Ethiopia continue to partner for the benefit of the people of our two countries. We remain committed to working together to expand opportunities and develop our relationship in ways that advance our shared interests. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia.