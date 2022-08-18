On August 15, the Chair of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the results of Kenya’s Presidential election.

We commend the people of Kenya for the peace and calm displayed on Election Day, the IEBC’s organisation of the elections, and the positive roles played by civil society, religious and business leaders, and the security sector. Kenya has set an example to the region and continent as a whole. We call upon all actors to uphold the spirit of peace in the coming weeks.

We encourage all political parties and leaders to follow all existing mechanisms for dispute resolution, as laid out by the Constitution of Kenya.

This statement has been issued by the following embassies and high commissions: Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and The UK.