We are saddened by the loss of life and concerned by high levels of violence, including the use of live rounds and the destruction of property, during the recent demonstrations.
We recognise the daily hardship faced by many Kenyans and urge all parties to table their concerns through a meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life.
We stand ready to support the parties in their efforts to find constructive and peaceful solutions.
This statement has been issued from the following Embassies and High Commissions; Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Sweden, Ukraine, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British High Commission Nairobi.