In a signing ceremony held on Monday 3rd July 2023 at Maison Quéau de Quinssy, the Principal Secretary of the Foreign Affairs Department, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Seychelles, Ambassador Vincent Degert, jointly signed two contract agreements for the supply of laboratory equipment to the Seychelles Bureau of Standards (SBS).

As part of the contract agreements, the SBS is expected to receive a Nuclear Moisture Density Gauge and a Chromatography system later this year.

The Chromatography system will be used to analyse sea and drinking water, which will contribute to the overall health and safety of the general population. The Nuclear Density gauge on the other hand will be used for soil analyses, which will improve the overall safety and quality of local construction. Both equipments will further improve the capacity of the SBS.

The laboratory equipment amounting to EUR 102,641 will be financed through the EUR10 million 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Programme in support of Seychelles’ implementation of the current interim Economic Partnership Agreement, which is expected to come to an end in 2024.

Ambassador Fock Tave signed the agreements in her capacity as National Authorising Officer for Seychelles, in relation to assistance received through the European Development Fund.