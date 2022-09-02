FIFA


On Thursday, a horrific act of gun violence against the people and property of the Turkish Football Association (TFF) occurred at the TFF’s headquarters in Istanbul.

As much as we are relieved that these acts resulted in no injuries, we regret that there are still people capable of such crimes with no respect for human life or safety.

FIFA and UEFA jointly condemn this violent act and express our full support for the TFF and its staff at this difficult time. 

Violence is a disease that cannot be tolerated in any form.

