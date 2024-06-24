Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia


From June 19 to 22, Vice Governor of Jiangxi Province Yuan Qinhua led a delegation to Liberia. During the visit, the delegation met with Hon. Tweh, Minister of Justice of the Republic of Liberia. And held talks with Hon. Coleman, the Inspect General of Liberia National Police. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations and practical cooperation in the fields of justice and public security. Ambassador Yin Chengwu accompanied the delegation to participate in the relevant activities.

