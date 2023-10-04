The highly anticipated Global Black Impact Summit 2023 (https://GlobalBlackImpact.com) is proud to announce that Jefferson Osei, Co-Founder, Director, and CEO of Amsterdam-based menswear and womenswear fashion brand, Daily Paper, will speak at the prestigious event. Taking place under the theme, ‘Black Excellence: Unveiling the Untapped Potential’, the summit will take place in Dubai from November 31 to December 1, 2023.

Leveraging Africa’s diverse, vibrant, and rich cultural heritage as a source of inspiration for contemporary fashion, Onei’s participation as a speaker serves as a testament to his remarkable achievements in the industry. Blending motifs from traditional African design to emphasize cultural heritage and individuality, Daily Paper leads a new generation of African creatives in promoting and developing trends that celebrate the continent’s identity.

Today, the Daily Paper continues its growth as a premier luxury fashion brand inspired by African heritage, featuring retail stores in Amsterdam, New York and London. The company was founded by Osei, Hussein Suleiman, and Abderrahmane Trabsini, whose distinct heritages – Somali, Moroccan, and Ghanaian – have resulted in a unique brand that celebrates the global African diaspora, emphasizing the theme of the summit, ‘Black Excellence: Unveiling the Untapped Potential’.

Available at its flagship stores, the Daily Paper revealed its Fall/Winter 2023 collection in August 2023, unveiling a collection of styles designed in collaboration with African artists that blend cultural references with modern design. What’s more, Daily Paper has stated its commitment towards sustainability and ethical production, reducing waste generation by manufacturing premium apparel from long-lasting materials.

This year’s summit promises to be an event of profound significance, as attendees will have the privilege of hearing from Osei and other thought-leaders who continue to pave the way for Black Excellence. The summit will serve as a platform to unveil the boundless potential that resides within the Black community.

Global Black Impact Summit 2023:

The Global Black Impact Summit is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year’s summit is organized by Energy Capital&Power and is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

For media inquiries, registration details, and more information about the Global Black Impact Summit 2023, please visit www.GlobalBlackImpact.com.