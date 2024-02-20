The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan welcomed a generous contribution of US$1.9 million from the Government of Japan. This will enable WFP to provide life-saving food assistance to some of the most vulnerable people across the country.

Japan’s contribution comes in as the conflict in Sudan enters its tenth month and continues to spread across the country, resulting in record levels of hunger and displacement. This support will enable WFP to provide emergency food rations to over 55,000 of the most food-insecure people for 12 months.

“The situation in Sudan is already catastrophic and continues to worsen by the day as the conflict rages on and spreads. Life-saving assistance must reach those who need it most,” said Eddie Rowe, WFP’s Country Director in Sudan.

Currently, nearly 18 million people face acute food insecurity in Sudan, of which nearly 5 million are at emergency levels of hunger (IPC4). WFP has repeatedly warned of a looming hunger crisis in Sudan in the upcoming lean season if it cannot deliver food and nutrition assistance.

“This contribution comes at a critical time when we can still take action to prevent a hunger catastrophe. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Japan for its unwavering support for WFP during unprecedented challenges to delivering aid across the country,” added Rowe.

“International society should provide more attention and support to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, given the severity of the country's situation. Notably the food insecurity is an urgent issue threatening the people’s lives, and Japan aims to tackle this through the funding from our people. We hope that our contribution will bridge the gap between the assistance provided and what is needed, with a fervent hope for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further suffering”, said Kentaro Mizuuchi, Chargé d'affaires of Japan to Sudan.

In 2023, WFP was able to reach 6.2 million people following the conflict and continues working to reach those most in need to prevent the risk of catastrophic food insecurity. This is thanks to the generous support of donors like Japan, who has been a strong and reliable partner to WFP in Sudan. Since 2021, Japan has contributed around US$10.4 million to WFP Sudan, enabling the agency to provide emergency food assistance and operate the WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS).